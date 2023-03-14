Fruits of Labor Cafe offers up Irish meals as part of ongoing heritage festival

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Beckley is currently in the midst of its Irish/Celtic Heritage Festival, which kicked off on Saturday, March 11, and one local restaurant is serving up inspired dishes to celebrate.

This week, Fruits of Labor Cafe on Neville Street is putting an Irish twist to its lunch specials. Sprinkled with greens and served with potatoes, featured dishes include Shepherd’s Pie, Seafood Stew and more.

In addition to participating in the ongoing festival, this is the restaurant’s introduction to themed foods, which they’ll be offering monthly. The cafe’s executive chef says it’s a good way to spice up the menu and offer something interesting to the community.

“This is one of our rollouts [to] try to give people a little taste of what other things we do,” said Chef Roy Lynch. “So, it was really cool to be able to step outside the box and do things that we don’t normally do every day...”

Fruits of Labor will conclude this week with a Saint Patrick’s Day dinner on Friday. They do recommend that spots are reserved in advance as space in the cafe is filling up quickly.

The City of Beckley’s Irish Celtic Heritage Festival will conclude on Friday, March 17. Click here to see what other events will be held this week as part of the festival.

