Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Meta, which is Facebook's parent company, allowed a Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads on its platform urging protests against that country's government — even though he and his political party are subject to U.S. sanctions.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November, about 13% of its workforce at the time.

Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go.

Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”

The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it said a downturn in online advertising and competition from rivals such as TikTok weighed on results.

“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs -- and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” said Zuckerberg.

The biggest tech companies in the U.S. are cutting costs elsewhere, too.

This month, Amazon paused construction on its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and its shifting plans around remote work.

In early trading, Meta shares rose 6%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury
No injuries reported after vehicle drives through Starbucks in Princeton, WV
No injuries reported after vehicle drives through Starbucks in Princeton, WV

Latest News

FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco to air Black reparations recommendations, including $5 million per person
Dick Fosbury, of the United States, clears the bar in the high jump competition at the 1968...
‘Fosbury Flop’ high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Bank stocks bounce back day after wipeout on contagion fears
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot