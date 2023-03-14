City of Beckley’s Department of Public Works plans annual Spring Cleanup event

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Recent weather may have been pointing to winter, but that isn’t stopping the City of Beckley’s plans for its annual Spring Cleanup.

Each year, the effort is planned and performed by the city’s Public Works Department. It allows residents in all five wards to get rid of household items that can’t normally be disposed of through normal trash services. This includes couches, chairs and other furniture.

While the service is a great and cost-effective way for people to get rid of unwanted items, city employees say it also helps cut back on littering.

“If people can’t afford or have no opportunity to haul things to the landfill, they’ll just find a place to dump it,” shared Director of the Board of Public Works Pamela Frey. “So, this gives them at least once a year that we’ll come by and get rid of those items that they normally aren’t able to get rid of.”

Two crews with the Public Works Department will begin collecting items on Monday, March 27, in the Harper Road area. Those two crews will be canvassing roughly five hundred streets for cleanup items. They ask that those items be placed on the curb by 7 a.m.

Items not eligible for pickup include tires, hazardous waste, brush and tree limbs, and petroleum products. “White goods” such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers must be scheduled for pickup for a $25 fee. Those pickups can be reserved by calling 304-256-1813.

More information about the event can be found by calling 304-256-1740.

