Beckley YMCA makes sure snow days aren’t an issue for parents, kids

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - All schools in Raleigh County were closed on Tuesday, March 14, due to snowy conditions.

This means the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley opened its childcare services for both members and non-members. The program is open to kids ages five to 12 and offers a variety of activities throughout the day. This includes swimming, spending free time in the gym, playing with board games and more.

While the program is a getaway for kids on a cold and schoolless day, those at the Y say it also gives piece of mind to parents, who should never have to worry about last-minute childcare on a snow day.

“Some parents, this is their only option during a snow day,” explained Josie Showalter, Director of Childcare at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. “I’m a working parent too and have young kids myself, so I know how stressful it can be when there’s no school...it’s really important to me that we open up a place for the kids to come.”

Childcare at the Y is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Showalter says the facility tries to announce the snow day childcare on its social medias as soon as school is called off.

Additionally, the Y offers a day camp that is held five days a week throughout summer break. Click here to learn more.

