Another blustery day is in store for our region

Temperatures will stay in the 20s and low 30s all day long
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 2 PM. ADDITIONAL SNOW WILL CREATE SLICK TRAVEL, ESPECIALLY THIS MORNING.

A WIND ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 11 AM FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. WIND GUSTS UPWARDS OF 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE TODAY/TONIGHT.

Snow showers are still falling across our region this morning. They should start to taper off this afternoon for most; however, some lingering snow showers are expected in the higher elevations through the rest of the day. It’ll be a frigid one as temperatures hover in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will gust upwards of 35-45 mph which will make it feel like we are in the teens and single digits all day long.

It’ll be blustery tonight as temperatures drop down into the teens and 20s and gusty winds continue. Most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies, but a few flurries and light snow showers are possible at times.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Wednesday leading to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the 40s for most and it’ll be breezy at times.

Spring-like temperatures return as we wrap up the workweek. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, but rain will begin to move back into the region on St. Patrick’s Day as a cold front approaches our area.

Colder air will surge in behind that front. Temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday and Sunday and we could even see a few flakes flying on Saturday morning. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

