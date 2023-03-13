Wytheville Community College to present spring theatre performance

Wytheville Community College
Wytheville Community College(WDBJ7)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College will be performing “Men Are Dogs” as their spring theatre show on March 24, 25, 31, and April 1 with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m. at Snyder Auditorium in Grayson Hall.

WCC gave a synopsis of the show saying, “Dr. Cecelia Monahan (played by K. Shaly Farmer) is a relationship counselor attempting to help her troubled clientele while dealing with problems of her own.  Cecelia is widowed and refuses to seek companionship.  She is also struggling to deal with her nosey mother, Rose Monahan (played by Erin Teaster), who recently moved in with her.  Rose is determined to nudge her daughter into dating.  Incidentally, Rose is no stranger to relationships and is currently on the rebound after her third divorce.”

Ticket prices are $8 for general admission and $7 for senior citizens and students from any school, at any age. Tickets can be reserved by calling 276-223-4795 or emailing wcctheatre@wcc.vccs.edu, or they will also be available 30 minutes before showtimes at the Johnson Hall box office.

For more information, check the WCC Theatre Facebook page.

