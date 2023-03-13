Wytheville Community College Pond now part of stocked trout program

Wytheville Community College pond
Wytheville Community College pond(Curtesy of Jasmine Rorrer)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College Pond has now been added to the stocked trout program which will provide anglers in southwestern Virginia with another fishing location.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this location will only receive three stockings between now and June since this body of water was added late to the program, but “beginning October 1, 2023 it will be categorized as a Class B trout water and will receive a total of five stockings for the 2023-2024 stocking season.”

The release also adds that in addition to a fishing license, anglers will need a trout license in order to fish in the pond between October 1 and June 15, and anglers will be limited to one rod during this period.

“Anglers are reminded to respect landowners and their property. This will help to ensure continued stream access, which is essential to the continuation of the stocked trout program.”

For more information on the trout stocking program: dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule/

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Bluefield, WV Fire.
Fire breaks out at Old City Garage in Bluefield, WV
Harper's Home is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Harper’s Home is one step closer to becoming a reality

Latest News

Hattersley named District Ranger for Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulpher Districts
Hattersley named District Ranger for Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Districts
A number of first responders will see a pay raise starting on July 1, 2023, as a result of...
West Virginia deputies to receive supplemental funding from state
Wytheville Community College
Wytheville Community College to present spring theatre performance
Active Southern West Virginia and WVU Tech are partnering up for a new statewide race series.
WVU Tech, Active Southern WV partner for new statewide race series