Wytheville Community College Pond now part of stocked trout program

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College Pond has now been added to the stocked trout program which will provide anglers in southwestern Virginia with another fishing location.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this location will only receive three stockings between now and June since this body of water was added late to the program, but “beginning October 1, 2023 it will be categorized as a Class B trout water and will receive a total of five stockings for the 2023-2024 stocking season.”

The release also adds that in addition to a fishing license, anglers will need a trout license in order to fish in the pond between October 1 and June 15, and anglers will be limited to one rod during this period.

“Anglers are reminded to respect landowners and their property. This will help to ensure continued stream access, which is essential to the continuation of the stocked trout program.”

For more information on the trout stocking program: dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule/

