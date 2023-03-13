WVU Tech, Active Southern WV partner for new statewide race series

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Active Southern West Virginia and WVU Tech are partnering up for a new statewide race series.

The 2023 Wild and Wonderful Race Series will include seven races across West Virginia in the New River Gorge, Canaan Valley, Elk River Rail Trail and the Greenbrier River Trail areas.

Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV), in partnership with Canaan Valley Running Company, Appalachian Timing Company, and Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, are bringing high-quality race events together.

The first event kicks off on April 8, 2023, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve with the Run the Summit races; 5K, 10K and half marathon.

“By partnering with Active SWV, WVU Tech Adventure Recreation Management (ARM) is working to promote lifelong health through an active lifestyle in southern West Virginia,” says Joshua Roe, Program Director and Teaching Assistant Professor of the Adventure Recreation Management program at WVU Tech.

The Tech ARM program will provide post-race comfort tents staffed by students and a certified Wilderness First Responder, where participants will receive electrolyte replacement snacks, water and access to seating. The medical staff are trained to watch for any early warning signs of medical or injury concerns, Roe explains.

WVU Tech will have an additional presence at the Run the Summit event, the New River Gorge Rim to Rim race on Fayette Station Road on May 6, and the Bridge Day 5K Run in Fayetteville on October 21. Youth mountain biking races are also on the calendar in 2023. Roe hopes to have a mountain bike team of 6th-12th graders participating in the five races in the latter part of the year. This effort is supported by Active SWV and will be under the umbrella of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association to create the Raleigh County Composite team.

By increasing race events in West Virginia, residents can enjoy the benefits of being active, there is an economic boost to the area, and more people are exposed to the beautiful destinations in our state,” shared Melanie Seiler, Executive Director of Active SWV.

Racers who compete in three race regions will earn a custom series shirt. Those who participate in all four race regions will receive a shirt and a branded hoodie. The Run the Summit race registration is open now, but racers should enter by March 20 to ensure they will receive a shirt for the race. The full series of races are below. For more information or to register for the 2023 Wild and Wonderful Race Series, visit www.wvseries.com. For more information on the Adventure Recreation Management program at WVU Tech, visit admissions.wvutech.edu 2023 Wild and Wonderful Race Series

Run the Summit: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon – April 8, 2023

Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K, 5K - April 22, 2023

New River Gorge Rim to Rim (6 miles) - May 6, 2023

Canaan Valley Trail Race – June 24, 2023

Blackwater Falls Moonlight Race – August 26-27, 2023

Elk River Races – September 17, 2023

Greenbrier River Trail Marathon and Half Marathon – October 8, 2023

