W.Va. governor signs into law Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WVVA) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed into law a bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson on Monday.

Johnson was killed in the line of duty after responding to a parking complaint on December 3, 2020.

Governor Justice signed the legislation after the bill passed unanimously through both houses of the legislature.

The measure effectively steps up the penalty for those attempting to obstruct an officer. If the officer dies in the course of that act, the defendant will face a penalty of between 15 years and life in prison.

Gov. Justice said he hopes the measure also sends a message to those who put their lives on the line every day. “I will tell you do be phenomenally safe, know that you’re respected, honored, and revered in a really good way.”

The measure also applies to correctional officers, EMS, and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

The legislation was spearheaded through the House and Senate by House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, (R) Kanawha County, and Sen. Vince Deeds, (R) Greenbrier County.

See prior reporting on story here: House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act (wvva.com)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.