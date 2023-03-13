Winter hangs around for the beginning of the workweek

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WHICH WILL LIKELY CREATE SLICK SPOTS IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS.

Some areas of fog and drizzle have developed this morning which could create a few slick spots. Most of us are dry with overcast conditions this morning. As winds start to pick up out of the northwest this afternoon, we’ll start to see some upslope snow showers develop. They’ll continue off-and-on throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the 30s for most.

We’ll dip down into the 20s tonight. It’ll feel like we are in the teens and single digits when you factor in the gusty winds. Off-and-on upslope snow showers will continue throughout the overnight hours.

Winds will stay gusty out of the northwest tomorrow which will allow for some upslope snow showers to continue. Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow as highs only reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

When the snow is all set and done Tuesday evening, most of us will see little to no accumulation. This event is elevation dependent so the highest western facing slopes will have the best chance at picking up more snow. The lower elevations will likely see the lower end of the range.

We’ll dry out on Wednesday and warm up a bit. A mix of sun and clouds is expected as temperatures climb into the 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will bring in much warmer air as we wrap up the workweek. Highs will top off in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. We will start to grow more unsettled on Friday as a cold front approaches. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

