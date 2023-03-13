Winter hangs around for the beginning of the workweek

Cold and windy conditions come along with off-and-on snow showers at times
Gusty northwesterly winds will keep us cold and allow for some upslope snow showers for the...
Gusty northwesterly winds will keep us cold and allow for some upslope snow showers for the beginning of the workweek.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES.(WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WHICH WILL LIKELY CREATE SLICK SPOTS IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest this afternoon which will keep us cold and allow for...
Winds will pick up out of the northwest this afternoon which will keep us cold and allow for some upslope snow showers.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some areas of fog and drizzle have developed this morning which could create a few slick spots. Most of us are dry with overcast conditions this morning. As winds start to pick up out of the northwest this afternoon, we’ll start to see some upslope snow showers develop. They’ll continue off-and-on throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the 30s for most.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s for most tonight as off-and-on snow showers continue to fall.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s for most tonight as off-and-on snow showers continue to fall.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dip down into the 20s tonight. It’ll feel like we are in the teens and single digits when you factor in the gusty winds. Off-and-on upslope snow showers will continue throughout the overnight hours.

Gusty northwesterly winds will keep us cold and allow for some lingering snow showers tomorrow.
Gusty northwesterly winds will keep us cold and allow for some lingering snow showers tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will stay gusty out of the northwest tomorrow which will allow for some upslope snow showers to continue. Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow as highs only reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Most will see little to no snow accumulation. The higher in elevation you go, the better shot...
Most will see little to no snow accumulation. The higher in elevation you go, the better shot you have at receiving higher totals.(WVVA WEATHER)

When the snow is all set and done Tuesday evening, most of us will see little to no accumulation. This event is elevation dependent so the highest western facing slopes will have the best chance at picking up more snow. The lower elevations will likely see the lower end of the range.

We’ll dry out on Wednesday and warm up a bit. A mix of sun and clouds is expected as temperatures climb into the 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will provide us with warmer temperatures for the end of the workweek.
A ridge of high pressure will provide us with warmer temperatures for the end of the workweek.(WVVA WEATHER)

A ridge of high pressure will bring in much warmer air as we wrap up the workweek. Highs will top off in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. We will start to grow more unsettled on Friday as a cold front approaches. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

