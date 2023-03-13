We’ll be bitter cold and windy into Tuesday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Cold northwesterly winds will keep us company tonight, as will occasional upslope snow showers. Light accumulations could be possible for some overnight, so drive with caution! We’ll otherwise be chilly and gusty at times. Low temps tonight will eventually hit the 20s. Wind chills will dip into the teens or even the single digits for some waking up Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring some occasional snow showers/flurries at higher spots. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny, cold, and windy.

High temps will top off in the upper 20s-low 30s, and wind chills will hover in the teens through the day. Gusts could occasionally reach the 30-50 MPH range Tuesday.

Tuesday night, winds will start to calm and we will clear out. Low temps will drop into the teens and 20s, so crank the heat!

Wednesday, we will be sunny and more seasonable, with highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s, with high pressure taking control of our weather pattern.

We’ll be MILD AGAIN with more of a Spring-like feel to late week...STAY TUNED

