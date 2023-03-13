Photography course geared toward senior citizens to start in Beckley in April

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new class at the Beckley Art Center (BAC) is for the seniors, but not seniors in high school...seniors in life.

The project is being made possible through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Culture and History. The class will kick off on April 8, and last six weeks. During that time, participants will explore the mechanisms and history behind photography, starting with the art’s earliest form, cyanotypes.

The class will also show that it is never too late to learn something new.

“I think later on in life, maybe, you feel like you’ve learned everything and you’re not as excited about learning things, so, hopefully, this will be a good marriage of art and education and people will want to be a part of our arts community and learn something new,” said Saja Montague, Director of Visual Arts at the BAC.

The class, titled the Intro to Creative Aging Photography Project, is open to those 55 and older. There is a $20 fee, but all materials are included, and scholarship opportunities are available.

Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays: April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 13 and May 20. The last class will also be the presentation of the final exhibition. Montague will select one image taken by each participant and create 24x36 murals which will be placed on the outside wall of the BAC.

Click here or call 304-253-9226 to learn more about the upcoming class and available financial assistance.

