New Beckley realty group gives back to community through charitable donations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new realty group that has made a promise to prioritize the community celebrated its grand opening last Friday, March 10.

Altruist Realty Group opened in December of 2022 and currently has six agents. The business’ broker, David Chinn, says each employee has pledged to commit two percent of their commissions off of home sales and purchases and donate that money to a charity of the buyer of seller’s choice.

The only requirement is that the charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

When asked why they decided to take of their own to give to others, the group said it was simply to help where they could.

“When you can do your job and you know that what you’re doing is helping others...it’s just a good sense of, ‘Hey, you’re doing a great job and you’re giving back to the community,’” Chinn shared.

Altruist Realty Group is located at 122 Appalachian Drive in Beckley. They are open 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.