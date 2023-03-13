Mr. Sparky Spotlight: Tamper Resistant Outlets

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this edition of Mr. Sparky spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis are explaining more about the importance of tamper resistant outlets. The Lewis’ are with Mr. Sparky of Southern W.Va., located in Rock.

They explain that tamper resistant outlets have an extra safety feature. This is helpful for homes with kids or grandkids.

“These outlets have a little safety feature inside...there’s a window that if you put something in one side, a knife or fork, you can’t get anything inside the outlet unless pressure is applied evenly inside,” said Kristen Lewis.

“There’s two slots on the receptacle, and it has windows inside of it so if you’re not simultaneously plugging something into those two slots, windows on the inside will not open so if a kid plugs into one, it will not open,” said Lee Lewis.

