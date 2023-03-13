BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - March is National Blood Disorders Awareness Month and Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) is sharing the importance of education on the topic.

Blood disorders occur when there is an issue with a body’s blotting mechanism, leaving that body to bruise or bleed excessively. Common symptoms include frequent nose bleeds, bleeding gums unrelated to gum disease, excessive menstrual bleeding that lasts more than seven days and the inability to stop bleeding once it’s started to name a few.

WVVA sat down with a medical professional at ARH to learn more.

“It is important to recognize that the presentation can be quite varied and, if undiagnosed, a small injury can result in catastrophic bleed if appropriate management is not instituted early,” said Dr. Odeth Barrett-Campbell, an Oncologist and Hematologist at ARH.

Dr. Barrett-Campbell says the best course of action to take if you suspect you have a blood disorder is to seek medical attention. She recommends you do this as soon as possible to prevent further injury.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.