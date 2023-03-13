Helping Hands Food Bank holds hotdog and yard sale fundraiser

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Monday in North Tazewell, one food bank is raising money in an effort to continue providing for hundreds of folks in need. Helping Hands Food Bank works to provide food to those in-need. One volunteer estimates they reach around 400 people every month.

“Well, there’s a lot of people... is without food, and with them cutting the... food stamps, we’re going to have more than fifty on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” says Gladys Puckett, treasurer for the Helping Hands.

They say the service they provide is necessary for the community, and, without them, many would go hungry.

“We have a lot of elderly... folks that come because a lot of them, by the end of the month, don’t have food...” says Pat Williams, a volunteer, “A lot of folks go hungry. And a lot of kids.”

The food bank is entirely funded by donations with no government assistance. To help with costs, Helping Hands holds hotdog and yard sales, with the money going to buy resources and keep the food bank running. They also need people to volunteer their time.

“We’re very low on volunteers right now, so, when everybody comes in, we need people to help walk them around, help them carry their boxes out to their cars, different types of things like that. We always look for people to come and be a part of our family,” says Sara Shelton, a volunteer.

Volunteers for Helping Hands Food Bank say their next fundraising meal will be ham and spaghetti on April 3rd and pulled pork, pinto beans, cornbread, hotdogs, and nachos on Memorial Day.

For more information on the Helping Hands Food Bank, call 276-988-8068 or 276-988-4296.

Their address is 1017 Adria Road, North Tazewell, VA 24630.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.