Hattersley named District Ranger for Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Districts

ELKINS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Randolph County native Jason Hattersley was selected by Forest supervisor Shawn Cochran to serve as the district ranger for the Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Districts on Monongahela National Forest.

A release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Hattersley will oversee the management of over 400,000 acres of the National Forest System lands in four counties which include Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Nicholas, and Webster. He will also work with communities, landowners, and other organizations.

“I’m honored to serve the American public and the Forest Service as the district ranger for the Gauley and Marlinton-White Sulphur Districts,” said Hattersley. “It has been a pleasure to engage with employees and the communities we serve, and I consider it a great privilege to manage and care for this spectacular landscape.”

Hattersley is originally from Mill Creek, West Virginia, but now lives in Lexington, Virginia with his wife and two children. His federal career started as a firefighter, then he moved in timber management where he worked as a timber marker, sale administrator, and timber program manager on the George Washingtonadn Jefferson National Forests.

Cochran praised Hattersley and said that he enjoyed working with him and looks forward to seeing Hattersley succeed in his new role.

“Jason brings more than 20 years of natural resource experience and a diverse set of skills to Monongahela National Forest,” said Cochran. “I’ve enjoyed working with him on our management team in previous temporary positions and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish as a district ranger.”

For more information about Monongahela National Forest visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.

