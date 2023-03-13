Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash

Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.(Town of Haysi)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags have been ordered lowered in Virginia for Monday in honor of a firefighter killed in a crash last week.

Rocky Wood, forest technician for the division of forestry and chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department, died in an ATV crash Thursday while responding to a 15-acre wildfire.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the flag order early Monday:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Rocky Shane Wood, of the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Vice Mayor of the town of Haysi and Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department. He was killed while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, March 13, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 13th day of March 2023.

Capitol Beat: Lawmakers wrap up 2023 session