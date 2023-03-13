Eyewitness to Old City Garage fire “heard explosions”

The fire brought down the garage on Old Princeton Road on Saturday morning.
Eyewitness to Old City Garage fire “heard explosions”
Eyewitness to Old City Garage fire “heard explosions”(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Saturday morning in Bluefield, West Virginia, a fire broke out at the Old City Garage on Old Princeton Road. Bluefield Virginia and West Virginia Fire departments fought the flames but could not stop the destruction of the building. We spoke with Ronnie Hager, owner of the nearby Performance Drives Incorporated, who says he heard explosions coming from the garage. Hager says he alerted the fire department and the owners of the garage. He expressed disappointment over the loss of the building which he heard was over a century old. There is still no word yet on what caused the fire, but we will keep up to date on any changes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Bluefield, WV Fire.
Fire breaks out at Old City Garage in Bluefield, WV
Harper's Home is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Harper’s Home is one step closer to becoming a reality

Latest News

Helping Hands Food Bank holds hotdog and yard sale fundraiser
Helping Hands Food Bank holds hotdog and yard sale fundraiser
Mr. Sparky of Southern W.Va can help with a variety of needs inside your home.
Mr. Sparky Spotlight: Tamper Resistant Outlets
The Moutaineer Food Bank is bringing its Mobile Food Pantry back to Mercer County on April 18.
Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry to return to Mercer County
Altruist Realty Group
New Beckley realty group gives back to community through charitable donations