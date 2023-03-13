61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fire at a Connecticut apartment complex left 61 people displaced, including nine children.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to a call at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex just after noon on Friday.

Fire officials said they discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

In a statement, officials said they opened the walls up top to bottom, as well as the roof for vertical ventilation, to extinguish the fire.

WFSB reports there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The apartment complex was deemed uninhabitable by city officials. A total of 34 units were affected, displacing 61 people, which included 52 adults and nine children. One of the units was vacant.

The Red Cross is working with the city’s Health and Human Services Department and the property owner to help the displaced families. Three families refused assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Local movie theaters hope for support from former AMC customers
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Bluefield, WV Fire.
Fire breaks out at Old City Garage in Bluefield, WV
Harper's Home is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Harper’s Home is one step closer to becoming a reality

Latest News

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates