Wyoming East reaches the peak: Lady Warriors win 2nd state title in 3 years

Wyoming East tops Summers County 57-41
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Lady Warriors are back on top of the AA mountain.

East fought past sectional foe, Summers County to win the program’s second state championship in three years. East would not be denied after coming up short in the state championship game last year.

The Lady Warriors raced out to an 11-0 start and answered every time the Lady Bobcats made a run.

Wyoming East dictated the pace of play for the majority of the game, forced turnovers and controlled the glass.

Summers County fought valiantly but the Lady Bobcats were unable to string together enough scores and stops.

It was a complete team effort for HC Angie Boninsegna’s squad. Maddie Clark led all scorers with 17 points. Abby Russell chipped in 13 including a trio of three-pointers. Colleen Lookabill contributed 12 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Seven different players scored.

Sullivan Pivont paced Summers County with 15 points. Liv Meador added 12.

The Lady Warriors won three of the four meetings with the Lady Bobcats this season.

The seniors and juniors became the first two classes in school history to win multiple state championships.

Wyoming East finishes with a 23-5 record and Summers County concludes the season at 21-4.

