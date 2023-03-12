Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The NCAA Tournament women’s bracket was officially announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 region and will host No. 16 Chattanooga on Friday in Blacksburg at 5:30 p.m. EST.

No. 14 James Madison will be on the road Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. EST.

NCAA Tournament schedule:

First Four: March 15-16, campus locations of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)

First round: March 17-18, campus locations of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)

Second round: March 19-20, campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN channels)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN channels)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

