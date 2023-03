Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - On a snowy start to the day, the Bluefield State University Big Blue baseball team hosted the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats in Beckley at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.

Like the weather, Big Blue’s offense was ice cold and lost both games 10-2 and 15-3.

