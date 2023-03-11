Wyoming East dominates Petersburg, moves onto AA state championship

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final Class AA state semifinal, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors took on the Petersburg Lady Vikings for a matchup with Summers County Lady Bobcats in the state championship.

Wyoming East got out to a hot start and never looked back as the Lady Warriors led by eight after the first quarter and 19 at the end of the half. The team took it from there to win 66-41 and setup a date with Summers County at 5 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.

