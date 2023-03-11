Wyoming East dominates Petersburg, moves onto AA state championship

Lady Warriors defeat Lady Vikings 66-41 to play Summers County Bobcats
For the fifth straight time, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors will battle for the Class AA state championship.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final Class AA state semifinal, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors took on the Petersburg Lady Vikings for a matchup with Summers County Lady Bobcats in the state championship.

Wyoming East got out to a hot start and never looked back as the Lady Warriors led by eight after the first quarter and 19 at the end of the half. The team took it from there to win 66-41 and setup a date with Summers County at 5 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.

