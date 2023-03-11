Summers County survives Charleston Catholic, advances to state championship game
Lady Bobcats won 39-35
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County took the lead with five minutes left and held on for a four-point victory.
The Lady Bobcats and Charleston Catholic Lady Irish produced an epic state semifinal game.
Ultimately, Summers County went on to win 39-35.
Gracie Harvey scored a game-high 17 points and collected 12 rebounds.
Summers County awaits the winner of Wyoming East/Petersburg in the state championship on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.
