Summers County survives Charleston Catholic, advances to state championship game

Lady Bobcats won 39-35
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County took the lead with five minutes left and held on for a four-point victory.

The Lady Bobcats and Charleston Catholic Lady Irish produced an epic state semifinal game.

Ultimately, Summers County went on to win 39-35.

Gracie Harvey scored a game-high 17 points and collected 12 rebounds.

Summers County awaits the winner of Wyoming East/Petersburg in the state championship on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

Summers County vs. Charleston Catholic girls basketball
Summers County vs. Charleston Catholic girls basektball
James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
WVVA Football Awards
2023 WVVA FOOTBALL AWARDS