Summers County survives Charleston Catholic, advances to state championship game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County took the lead with five minutes left and held on for a four-point victory.

The Lady Bobcats and Charleston Catholic Lady Irish produced an epic state semifinal game.

Ultimately, Summers County went on to win 39-35.

Gracie Harvey scored a game-high 17 points and collected 12 rebounds.

Summers County awaits the winner of Wyoming East/Petersburg in the state championship on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.