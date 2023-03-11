Princeton First Baptist Church hosts Disaster Relief Training

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va.’s Convention of Southern Baptists is hosting Disaster Relief Training courses through Sat., Mar. 10. in Princeton.

With the help of some out-of-state recovery teams, Princeton’s First Baptist Church offered courses on everything from working a chainsaw, to feeding folks on a massive scale.

The church’s Kentucky-based National Feeding Committee Chair was among those in-town on Friday, working to ensure people in the Mercer County area are ready to help when the need arises.

“When you put this color on, you become a family,” said Karen Smith. “You’re a family of brothers and sisters, and we want every state to be as strong as they can be.”

The Disaster Relief Academy began on Thursday, and is set to last through 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

You can find more information on the event here.

