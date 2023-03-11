More snow and rain on the way tonight.

Temperatures will get below freezing tonight
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our area. That will go into effect Sunday morning at 6 AM and last until 10 PM the same day.

Tonight we are looking at temperatures to drop down into the low 30s. Some of us might fall into the 20s. We look to remain dry until about 3 AM when we see some snow beginning off to our west. It will gradually take over our area, serving to cool down the ground.

By Sunrise on Sunday, most of us will be seeing a mix of snow and rain, with a little bit of sleet mixing in. While most of our western counties will be only seeing a cold rain at this point, snow will still be ongoing along and east of the I-77 corridor. As we head throughout the rest of the day warmer air will settle in, bringing most of us a cold rain, with snow showers possible in the mountains. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 30 by late afternoon.

We are looking to see up to a tenth of an inch of ice with this event, mainly along and east of the ridgeline. Use caution and allow extra travel time if you have to be out Sunday morning.

As far as snow accumulations go, we are looking at a dusting to two inches for most of our area. Some of us could see some higher amounts possible. Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see up to three inches or more.

As we head into next week, we’re looking to stay cool for the first half, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Off and on snow is possible Monday and Tuesday. By Thursday we’ll warm up back into the 50s and 60s.

