Harper's Home is one step closer to becoming a reality.

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - After nearly a year of hurdles, the Child Abuse Reporting and Enforcement Center of Southwest Virginia, or CARE Center, has closed on a house set to be Tazewell County’s first temporary foster care facility: Harper’s Home.

“It’s interesting because we started out at this property. We looked at this property and decided to move towards other properties. This property actually needs a little more work than the other ones. But as doors closed, God actually brought us property ,” said CARE Center Executive Director April Moorefield.

The house is the former home and office of a local veterinarian. The property includes a second building that will serve as the CARE Center’s Richlands based practice.

“Over here in the brick building beside Harper’s Home will be a CAC (Child Advocacy Center) where Tazewell County Multidisciplinary Team Members can serve children here receiving forensic interviews ,” said Moorefield.

Tazewell County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Chris Plaster, tells WVVA that he has seen the need for a facility like this first hand.

“My office prosecutes all the criminal cases including child abuse, sexual abuse and the horrific things we do have to see, But this, the transition, when a child unfortunately does have to go into foster care obviously they’re coming from a traumatic situation already. I think this is a wonderful thing because it can decrease the trauma the child has to go through in that process,” Plaster said.

The house has been sitting empty for nearly a decade, meaning that renovations may take a while. Moorefield predicts completion by Christmas 2023 at the earliest.

