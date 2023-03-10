WVSP reports officer involved shooting in McDowell County

West Virginia State Police vehicle
West Virginia State Police vehicle(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Captain R.A. Maddy released a statement about an officer involved shooting that happened at approximately 5:45 a.m. today.

Maddy said, “Members of the West Virginia State Police SRT acting in cooperation with the FBI served a search warrant at the residence of Jeremy Lester in reference to the Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.”

As WVSP entered, Darius Lester, 22, of Big Sandy, West Virginia, was armed and attempted to attack the members with a hammer.

The troopers engaged with Lester and shots were fired to stop the threat.

First aid was administered until EMS arrived. Lester was then transported to Raleigh General Hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

