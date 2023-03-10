We’ve got a wintry weekend ahead of us

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 2 PM. LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATION COULD LEAD TO SOME SLICK SPOTS THIS MORNING.

Rain (and some wintry precipitation north of I-64) will come to end this morning and most will dry up around lunchtime. A few snow showers will develop this evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain is falling across the region this morning, and some of our higher elevations are seeing freezing rain, sleet, and snow mixing in as well. We’ll dry up around lunchtime with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Northwesterly winds will become gusty this afternoon which will cool us down quickly. That will also allow for some upslope snow showers to develop later this afternoon.

Upslope snow showers will fall at times along our western facing slopes. (WVVA WEATHER)

Upslope snow showers will continue to fall along our western facing slopes tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s. We’ll stay windy which will make it feel like we are in the teens overnight.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but higher amounts are expected for the higher elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few snow showers will remain possible tomorrow morning before they taper off around lunchtime. Little to no snow accumulation is expected tonight/tomorrow morning for most; however, a few inches are expected for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 30s and low 40s.

Another area of low pressure will bring a mixed bag of precipitation our way on Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Another area of low pressure will bring us a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow on Sunday. This will be a minor event, but we could still see some slick spots especially on Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s all day.

Gusty northwesterly winds will provide our western facing slope with upslope snow showers as we start off the workweek. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will once again flip out of the northwest which will keep us cold and allow for some upslope snow showers early next week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s and lows will dip down into the teens and 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

We do look to warm back up for the second half of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

