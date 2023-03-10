West Virginia State Police taking applications for 72nd Cadet Class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is currently taking applications for the 72nd Cadet Class Testing.

The dates and locations have been posted to the WVSP Facebook account, where it lists local locations such as Concord University on April 28 and Beckley in May 24 respectively among others.

Applications are to be completed online at WVSP Job Opportunities | Sorted by Job Title ascending | #JOINWVSP (governmentjobs.com).

