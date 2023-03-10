West Virginia senator who interrupted session removed

Republican President Craig Blair ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Randolph County GOP Sen. Robert Karnes.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate on Friday removed a lawmaker who had interrupted the chamber president’s explanation of legislation.

Blair was explaining a bill when Karnes called a point of inquiry, demanding that bills be read aloud in full before going to a vote. He said the West Virginia state Constitution requires that no bill become law until it has been “fully and distinctly” read aloud three different days in each chamber “unless in case of urgency” by a vote of four-fifths of the members present.

Blair told Karnes that his question did not pertain to the bill in question and that he was out of order.

After more outbursts on other legislation from Karnes, who repeatedly said, “Mr. President, I demand that the bill be read,” several senators went to the podium to meet with Blair.

The Senate then went into a brief recess. Upon returning, a motion was made to remove Karnes and Blair concurred. Karnes then got up and quietly exited the chamber.

