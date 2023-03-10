We’ll be chilly Saturday and Sunday; rain and snow will be possible

EVENING SNOW SHOWERS (wvva)

As a cold front slides out of our area to the east, we’ll see strong NW winds pick up behind the departing system. Upslope snow showers look to develop overnight, and we could see some minor accumulations at the highest elevations (mainly north of I-64).

SNOW FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy, chilly, and breezy overnight with low temps hitting the 20s. Wind chills will likely be in the teens waking up early Saturday.

CURRENT ADVISORIES (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT TONIGHT-EARLY SATURDAY FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow/flurries should fade through sunrise Saturday, and most of the day tomorrow looks blustery but dry. Temps should top off in the mid 30s-low 40s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, cloud cover will increase again as our next low-pressure system approaches.

NEXT SYSTEM MOVES IN SUNDAY (WVV)

Lows will fall to around freezing (upper 20s-low 30) Saturday night-early Sunday, and a light wintry mix of rain, snow and ice looks possible for at least the first half of the day. Accumulations look minor at best as of now, but slick areas wil be possible to start next week. We could see a few additional snow showers Sunday night-Monday AM.

ROUND 2 INTO NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week at a glance is looking cold! STAY TUNED!

