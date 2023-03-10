We’ll be chilly Saturday and Sunday; rain and snow will be possible

Winter makes a comeback this weekend
WIND CHILL
WIND CHILL
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING SNOW SHOWERS
EVENING SNOW SHOWERS

As a cold front slides out of our area to the east, we’ll see strong NW winds pick up behind the departing system. Upslope snow showers look to develop overnight, and we could see some minor accumulations at the highest elevations (mainly north of I-64).

SNOW FORECAST
SNOW FORECAST

We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy, chilly, and breezy overnight with low temps hitting the 20s. Wind chills will likely be in the teens waking up early Saturday.

CURRENT ADVISORIES
CURRENT ADVISORIES

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT TONIGHT-EARLY SATURDAY FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES.

SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST

Snow/flurries should fade through sunrise Saturday, and most of the day tomorrow looks blustery but dry. Temps should top off in the mid 30s-low 40s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, cloud cover will increase again as our next low-pressure system approaches.

NEXT SYSTEM MOVES IN SUNDAY
NEXT SYSTEM MOVES IN SUNDAY

Lows will fall to around freezing (upper 20s-low 30) Saturday night-early Sunday, and a light wintry mix of rain, snow and ice looks possible for at least the first half of the day. Accumulations look minor at best as of now, but slick areas wil be possible to start next week. We could see a few additional snow showers Sunday night-Monday AM.

ROUND 2 INTO NEXT WEEK
ROUND 2 INTO NEXT WEEK

Next week at a glance is looking cold! STAY TUNED!

