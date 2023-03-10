U.S. Marshals host 7th Annual Fallen Heroes Honor Run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon, the Marshals for the Northern and Southern Districts of West Virginia hosted their 7th Annual United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fallen Heroes Honor Run.

While the event is meant to remember all fallen law enforcement, thoughts were heavily on the 244 law enforcement officers that lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022.

The event has over 100 law enforcement officers and civilians participate along with USMS staff and law enforcement from across the county from all 94 federal judicial districts.

Waggamon said, “The 2 to 3-mile run is in honor of those in law enforcement who have given their lives in the name of justice and defense of law and order. Officers completed the run wearing a plate carrier vest. Participants gathered in Charleston at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse and ran in formation to the West Virginia State Capitol. In Clarksburg, participants completed the run on the FBI CJIS campus.”

The inaugural event took place in 2017 to honor the memory of fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, who was killed in the line of duty in Baton Rouge, La. in 2015.

Both the Southern and Northern Marshals commented on the importance of the event.

Southern District of West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous stated, “It is important for us to remember and honor our fallen officers who were dedicated to preserving the rule of law in our country because without the rule of law, our society would descend into chaos and anarchy. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their family members that continue to grieve, regardless of how much time has passed.”

Acting Northern District U.S. Marshal Terry Moore stated, “Both US Marshal Districts in West Virginia completed the Fallen Heroes Honor Run with great participation from our Federal, State, and local partners. The run is a true testament of respect to those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving as a law enforcement officer. We hope that by continuing to honor these officers, that they will never be forgotten.”

