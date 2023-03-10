Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
Daylight saving time is this Sunday.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

