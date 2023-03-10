Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office recruiting for newly formed ‘Posse Program’

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting volunteers for the newly formed Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Posse Program.

According to a statement from Tazewell County Sheriff Hieatt, the program was created to “assist the citizens of Tazewell County and help the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.

Hieatt said, " This volunteer program will allow members to take training in a variety of subjects such as basic medical needs, search and rescue techniques, and law enforcement procedures. Posse members will see and learn about every aspect of the Sheriff’s Office including communications, the Detective Division, Patrol, School Safety, and more.”

Applications for the program are currently being accepted and are looking for people who can go through special trainings in the evenings for two weeks and willing to attend training monthly and also ready to be called upon during an emergency where extra help may be needed along with various events across the county.

“Establishing a Volunteer Posse Program, not only gives us extra eyes and ears around the county, but gives us a specialized group we can call upon during various emergency situations” says Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Those interested can contact brian.triplett@tcsova.org or call 276-988-1108 for applications or questions.

