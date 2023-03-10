RECAP: Virginia severe weather week and West Virginia flood resiliency week.

THE TWO VIRGINIAS (WVVA) -

It’s always important to stay weather aware so you can be prepared if and when disaster strikes. Sometimes there’s little warning.

Today I talked with representatives from the two National Weather Service Offices that serve the Two Virginias, specifically about severe weather awareness week in the commonwealth and West Virginia’s flood resiliency week.

Monday’s topic serves to inform the public about the difference between a watch and a warning.

Phil Hysell, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service, Blacksburg, VA: “Think about if you want to make cupcakes and you go to the grocery store, and you buy all your ingredients to make cupcakes. You don’t have the cupcake but you have the ingredients. When you mix all the ingredients together, take it out of the oven, and you have the final product, that’s the warning.”

On Tuesday, the statewide tornado drill was practiced across Virginia.

The goal was to help people identify where to go when a tornado warning is issued.

Being prepared and having a plan is your best defense when faced with any potentially destructive weather event.

Jennifer Berryman - Meteorologist at National Weather Service, Charleston, WV: “Create an emergency plan and if you’re a parent or you have kids, go through it with them.”

Wednesday’s topic talked about the threat severe thunderstorms pose, and how hail and wind can cause as much damage as a tornado.

Phil: “The winds with these thunderstorms, these severe thunderstorms, can be eighty, ninety, even one hundred miles per hour, and that’s just as strong as a tornado, it’s just not rotating.”

Thursday’s topic was about flooding.

Flooding is the number one storm related killer in the united states.

Flood resiliency week is designed to educate the public about staying ahead of the storm, and what to do when floodwaters are rising.

Jennifer: “Turn around don’t drown. You never know what’s happening underneath that water. So, you don’t know the condition of the roadway beneath that.”

Friday’s topic focused on outdoor weather safety

Severe weather can strike at a moment’s notice, and it’s important to stay informed when going outside.

When outdoors, you are in a vulnerable position for lightning strikes.

When you venture outdoors, you should have an idea of where to take shelter.

Also be aware when thunderstorms are developing.

The first indication? Clouds rising high into the sky.

Another helpful tip is to be “A force of nature.”

If severe weather is happening in a friend or relative’s neck of the woods, shoot them a text or call them, to keep them to help the people you care about stay ahead of the storms.

Virginia flood awareness week is observed from March 12th through the 18th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.