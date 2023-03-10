Protestors rally for better conditions in West Virginia’s jails and prisons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Protestors converged at the Capitol on Friday to rally for improved conditions in West Virginia’s jails and prisons. The march was organized by the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign.

In attendance were family members of three different inmates who passed away at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) last year -- Quantez Burks, Alvis Shrewsbury, and Kimberley Gilley.

While a federal investigation is already underway into the jail, according to the W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security, family members asked investigators to take a closer look into their loved ones’ deaths. Twelve inmates died at SRJ in 2022. W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022 (wvva.com)

“Stand with us! A lot of you, it might not affect you today, but it might affect you tomorrow,” said Pam Garrison, Tri-Chair of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign.

After the rally on the Capitol steps, participants took a petition to Governor Jim Justice’s office, where they were able to get an audience with one of his aides.

Governor Justice has been working with lawmakers to provide more than 200 million dollars in deferred maintenance funding to fix problems throughout their facilities.

In August, he called in the National Guard to provide support services to correctional officers who are experiencing a severe staffing shortage. Currently, more than a thousand positions within corrections remain vacant. W.Va. Governor declares State of Emergency over staffing shortages at jails (wvva.com)

More recently, the Governor also brought in Dr. Ayne Amjad to help overhaul the health care system in corrections. Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health (wvva.com)

