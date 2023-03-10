One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department there was a single motor vehicle accident on Grassy Branch Road right outside of the Bluefield city limits.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday evening. According to Deputy J.A. Brooks, the car ran off the side of the road in a ditch.

A landing zone for a med-flight helicopter was set up on Blue-Prince Road in Green Valley where the driver was flown to a trauma center in Charleston.

Bluefield Rescue Squad and Glenwood-Green Valley Volunteer Fire department assisted in working the accident, which is still under investigation.

