Narrows man charged after 5-year-old is injured

Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) released a statement on Facebook detailing the arrest of Trinity Kaine Wilson, 25, of Narrows.

The post said, at approximately 10:49 a.m., today, the GCSO was dispatched in reference to a 5-year-old who had sustained a head injury with an edged weapon.

Wilson was taken into custody with no further incident, and the victim was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding.

He is currently being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, and there is no booking photo at this time.

The post said that no other details will be released.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County dispatch confirm several agencies...
Crews respond to early morning accident near Pipestem State Park; driver dies from injuries

Latest News

Tim Kennedy
Kennedy takes the helm at Mount View High School
Protestors converged at the Capitol on Friday to rally for improved conditions in West...
Protestors rally for better conditions in West Virginia’s jails and prisons
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP reports officer involved shooting in McDowell County
Road closure
Brush Creek Falls Road to be closed four to six weeks for slip repair