Narrows man charged after 5-year-old is injured

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) released a statement on Facebook detailing the arrest of Trinity Kaine Wilson, 25, of Narrows.

The post said, at approximately 10:49 a.m., today, the GCSO was dispatched in reference to a 5-year-old who had sustained a head injury with an edged weapon.

Wilson was taken into custody with no further incident, and the victim was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding.

He is currently being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, and there is no booking photo at this time.

The post said that no other details will be released.

