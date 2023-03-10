Mountaineer Challenge Academy South graduates 2022 cadets

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, March 10, friends and family gathered at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville to watch their cadets turn into graduates. The ceremony was held by Mountaineer Challenge Academy South.

Over the course of 22 weeks, these 48 cadets pushed themselves physically, mentally and emotionally, while overcoming obstacles they never thought possible.

This includes 16-year-old John Smelcer, a Platoon Leader. He says the academy has prepared him for the rest of his life. He plans to study at Marshall University in the fall and will pursue photography.

“When I first came here, I never thought I’d be going to school,” shared Cadet Smelcer. “I never thought I‘d be doing many of the things that I’m doing...I’m going to go to school. I’ve already applied for jobs, and, Monday, when I get out of here, I’m going to go get my license and we’re gonna see how that takes me.”

The cadets will tell you their journeys were not easy, but much like 17-year-old Cadet Bo Probst, they will also tell you that they wouldn’t change them for the world.

“I would never, if I had to redo stuff...this would be part of it. This has definitely changed my life for the better and I believe that kids my age too should experience something like this.”

According to Paul Perdue, Director of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy South, the program takes students who are falling behind in their classes or perhaps hanging out with the wrong crowd and transforms them into productive members of society.

“The structure is what they crave and, a lot of times, we’re seeing with online school and those kinds of things that kids are just left to their own devices. The Quasi-Military part puts that structure back into it and makes them find their way in life and helps them and gives them a better avenue.”

As the cadets leave the academy behind, Perdue says they are each going forward better and stronger than when they came.

“These, now, young adults have walked through the door, and we’ve seen them come through with their shoulders slumpin’ and their eyes to the ground and watch that change over to their shoulders back and making eye contact and they’ve developed into strong young men and women.”

As part of the program, the graduates will now go through a post-residential phase where they will be monitored and mentored for a year.

This is the second and last 2022 class to graduate. Out of the 48 cadets, 41 have earned their high school diploma, 25 have already secured employment, five have dedicated themselves to the military, six will go on to college, 11 will attend a vocational or trade school and one is continuing with the academy by accepting the Mountaineer Job Challenge.

In total, the Mountaineer Challange Academy, through both its North and South academies, has seen more than 5,000 kids graduate the program. Visit wvchallenge.org to learn more.

