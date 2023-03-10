Kennedy takes the helm at Mount View High School

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tim Kennedy started as an assistant principal at Mount View High School last August. When the previous principal, Debra Hall, retired, Kennedy got the job last month. Before taking the assistant principal job, he was the principal at Pineville Elementary School. He says he took the job at Mount View because he felt compelled to do so.

“This is where I had to be and I knew this is where I had to be. And I always want to do what God wants me to do and be where he wants me to be. So I can do the things that I need to do for him. I really felt that tug and that pull to be at this school,” said Kennedy.

This is Kennedy’s 25th year in schooling. He says he wants to help the school fill in the gaps and get everyone on the same page. He says it all starts with attitude.

“We’re gonna have an attitude adjustment. We’re gonna learn how to believe in ourselves and believe in our surroundings and believe in the ones that are here. From that we’re gonna build champions. We will have champions. I tell them, we’re not just gonna be champions on the field, we’re gonna be champions in the classroom,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says achieving greatness at the school is a team effort. He says he wants everyone at the school to know how grateful he is for them and that he loves them in one way or another.

“I want these kids to know I love them. I want my staff to know I love them. I want these kids to know I’m going to go above and beyond for them. I want the staff to know I’m going to go above and beyond for them. It’s not just about saying it, it’s about doing it,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy adds he wants to be more than an authoritative figure at the school. He wants to be a father figure for the school and see every student succeed. Kennedy adds he enjoys his role in McDowell County but still holds the people of Wyoming County close to his heart.

