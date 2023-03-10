James Monroe is heading back to Charleston

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final regional game of the 2023 boy’s basketball season, the reigning state champion James Monroe Mavericks hosted the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in the Class A Region three final.

From the start, it was all Mavericks as James Monroe lead by 32 at halftime and would go onto win by 59, 86-27. Hear from senior Eli Allen and head coach Matt Sauvage after the big victory.

James Monroe is the No. 1 seed and will play the No. 8 seed Cameron at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday

