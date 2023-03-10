James Monroe is heading back to Charleston

Mavericks defeat Greenbrier West Cavaliers in Class A Region three championship
James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the final regional game of the 2023 boy’s basketball season, the reigning state champion James Monroe Mavericks hosted the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in the Class A Region three final.

From the start, it was all Mavericks as James Monroe lead by 32 at halftime and would go onto win by 59, 86-27. Hear from senior Eli Allen and head coach Matt Sauvage after the big victory.

James Monroe is the No. 1 seed and will play the No. 8 seed Cameron at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
James Monroe is heading back to Charleston
WVVA Football Awards
2023 WVVA FOOTBALL AWARDS
Top Plays of the season
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU coach Bill Self won’t coach as WVU takes on Jayhawks