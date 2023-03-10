Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia

Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook(Town of Haysi Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/WVVA) - One Virginia Division of Forestry (VDOF) firefighter is dead following an incident in Southwest Virginia.

Officials with VDOF say Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road in Buchanan County.

Wood was a seven-year veteran of the forestry service based out of the Vansant office.

Before he joined VDOF, he worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell in a news release.

Forestry officials say an investigation is underway to figure out what happened.

We have also learned that Wood was also the Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department and was the Vice Mayor for the town of Haysi.

We’re told the fire was contained as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office recruiting for newly formed ‘Posse Program’
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office recruiting for newly formed ‘Posse Program’
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening
Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening