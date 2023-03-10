Drinking water drawing paused from New River after train derailment

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia American Water reported the company had temporarily stopped drawing water from the New River Wednesday evening, following a train derailment in Summers County earlier that morning.

According to a press release the halt is temporary, as the company continues to monitor water quality and enhance its treatment process as necessary.

In the meantime, on Thursday CSX reported all 22 cars that had derailed Wednesday have been safely removed from the scene. The company added once the final locomotive is removed, it will work with the National Park Service, U.S. Dept. of Environmental Protection and W.Va. Dept. of Environmental Protection to begin excavating the site, and remove any rock or soil that came into contact with diesel fuel.

CSX also reported two of its three crew members remained in the hospital Thursday, and were receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson added the third crew member had been released from the hospital after receiving care.

There’s no word yet on a timeline for the tracks to open back up, which serve both passenger and commercial lines.

