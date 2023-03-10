Crews respond to early morning accident near Pipestem State Park; driver dies from injuries

Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County dispatch confirm several agencies...
Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County dispatch confirm several agencies responded to an early morning crash which resulted in the death of the the driver.(Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County dispatch confirm several agencies responded to an early morning crash which has resulted in the death of the the driver.

According to dispatch the vehicle was heading south on Route 20 just past the entrance of Pipestem State Park.

Pipestem VFD arrived on scene at 5:34 on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle had sustained injuries and was trapped.

Hinton Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS, Summers County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon’s Wrecker Service all responded to the scene.

Pipestem VFD also confirms the driver died from his injuries en route to the hospital.

More details can be found in the Facebook post below. As we learn more we will bring it to you.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Several gardening courses coming to Chuck Mathena Center in March & April
Gardening courses coming to Chuck Mathena Center in March & April
The Clover Club is located at 529 Commerce Street adjacent to the Historic Granada.
Local restaurant to host St. Patrick’s themed soup-off competition
Birthdays: 3.6.23
Birthdays: 3.6.23