Crews respond to early morning accident near Pipestem State Park; driver dies from injuries

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County dispatch confirm several agencies responded to an early morning crash which has resulted in the death of the the driver.

According to dispatch the vehicle was heading south on Route 20 just past the entrance of Pipestem State Park.

Pipestem VFD arrived on scene at 5:34 on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle had sustained injuries and was trapped.

Hinton Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS, Summers County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon’s Wrecker Service all responded to the scene.

Pipestem VFD also confirms the driver died from his injuries en route to the hospital.

More details can be found in the Facebook post below. As we learn more we will bring it to you.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual during this difficult time.

