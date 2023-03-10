Brush Creek Falls Road to be closed four to six weeks for slip repair

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Mercer County Route 3, Brush Creek Falls Road, will be closed at milepost 4.5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning on Monday, March 13.

The closure is for slip repair, and work crews will be installing a piling wall to stabilize the embankment.

The work is projected to take four to six weeks, and the road will still be accessible from both ends.

