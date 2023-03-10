Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening

Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening
By Mark Hughes
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton added a new business today that caters to all of you new parents with a baby. Beyoutiful Things launched their new baby boutique at 809 Mercer Street.

This business has a full inventory of unique baby clothes, pageant wear, Warmies and more.

Owner Tana Miller says that after her daughter Iylah was born premature, she had a difficult time finding things for her preemie. That experience gave her the inspiration to start this new business with her family. “We have some western, we have a lot of seasonal stuff especially for easter.

“We have Warmies, they are little stuffed animals with lavender beads in them and you heat them in the microwave, and they are good for babies,” said Miller.

The hours at Beyoutiful Things on Mercer Street are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can visit their Facebook page as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
One airlifted after a wreck in Bluefield
Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening
Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening
On Thursday, CSX reported all 22 cars that had derailed Wednesday have been safely removed from...
Drinking water drawing paused from New River after train derailment