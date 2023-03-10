Beyoutiful Things Grand Opening

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton added a new business today that caters to all of you new parents with a baby. Beyoutiful Things launched their new baby boutique at 809 Mercer Street.

This business has a full inventory of unique baby clothes, pageant wear, Warmies and more.

Owner Tana Miller says that after her daughter Iylah was born premature, she had a difficult time finding things for her preemie. That experience gave her the inspiration to start this new business with her family. “We have some western, we have a lot of seasonal stuff especially for easter.

“We have Warmies, they are little stuffed animals with lavender beads in them and you heat them in the microwave, and they are good for babies,” said Miller.

The hours at Beyoutiful Things on Mercer Street are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

