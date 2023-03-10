2023 WVVA FOOTBALL AWARDS

Highlighting the best of the best from the 2022 High School football season
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sports Director, Josh Widman and Weekend Sports Anchor, Jon Surratt picked the winners and other nominees for the eight categories and compiled the top-10 plays from both the regular season and playoffs.

The nominees are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

QUARTERBACK OF THE YEAR: GRANT COCHRAN - PRINCETON

Other nominees: Trey Bowers (Independence), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Layton Dowdy (James Monroe), Caleb Fuller (Bluefield)

RUNNING BACK OF THE YEAR: JUDAH PRICE - INDEPENDENCE

Other nominees: Dylan Brown (Richlands), Ty’Drez Clements (Graham), Ian Cline (Greenbrier East), Ty Nickell (Greenbrier West), Cooper Ridgeway (James Monroe)

PASS CATCHER OF THE YEAR: DOMINICK COLLINS - PRINCETON

Other nominees: Eli Allen (James Monroe), RJ Hairston (Bluefield), Cody Harrell (Midland Trail), Cassius Harris (Tazewell), Cyrus Goodson (Independence)

MOST IMPROVED TEAM: MONTCALM GENERALS

Other nominees: James Monroe Mavericks, Summers County Bobcats

COACH OF THE YEAR: JOHN LILLY - INDEPENDENCE AND TONY PALMER - GRAHAM

Other nominees: Toby Harris (Greenbrier West), Adam Havens (Montcalm), John Mustain (James Monroe)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JUDAH PRICE - INDEPENDENCE

Other nominees: Ty’Drez Clements (Graham), Grant Cochran (Princeton), Dominick Collins (Princeton), Caleb Fuller (Bluefield), Ty Nickell (Greenbrier West)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CONNOR ROBERTS - GRAHAM

Other nominees: Eli Allen (James Monroe), Cyrus Goodson (Independence), Cassius Harris (Tazewell), Jordan Harvey (Independence), Braden Watkins (Graham)

TEAM OF THE YEAR: GRAHAM G-MEN AND INDEPENDENCE PATRIOTS

Other nominees: Greenbrier West Cavaliers, James Monroe Mavericks, Princeton Tigers

