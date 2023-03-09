Wyoming East and Summers County advance to Class AA semifinals

Lady Warriors and Bobcats win first round matchups on Wednesday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two local girl’s basketball teams will be taking the stage in Charleston Friday after winning their respective first round matchups.

The No. 2 seed in Class AA the Wyoming East Lady Warriors took on the No. 7 seed Ravenswood Red Devils. The Lady Warrior dominated from the jump and led to a 67-37 blowout victory to advance and play No. 6 seed Petersburg at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The No. 1 seed Summers County Lady Bobcats played the No. 8 seed Frankfort Falcons afterwards. This game was a lot closer as it was tied 4-4 at the end of the first quarter and a Lady Bobcat 15-11 at halftime. However, after a Sullivan Pivot three pointer to make it 18-16, the Lady Bobcats would go on a run and never look back to win 46-29. Summers County will play No. 5 seed Charleston Catholic at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

